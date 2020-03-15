Worshippers go online, those at services keep a distance

Pastors across the United States delivered sermons to empty pews as houses of worship adjust to the reality of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many religious institutions around the country are streaming their services this week, while others asked congregations to keep their distances and limit physical contact. Religious institutions worldwide are altering worship, including the Vatican, which says Holy Week liturgical celebrations next month will not be open to the public.

Spain is following suit on its measures and the Orthodox Church of Cyprus says believers should refrain from attending services for three weeks.