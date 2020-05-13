Writing for season 1 of Penny P's Backyard going smoothly, despite COVID-19 challenges

Practically every industry has experienced challenges the last 2 months and that includes the TV and film industry.

We've told you about a new show that a local filmmaker is working on, "Penny P's Backyard."

Well, the writers for that show would typically meet in person every few weeks to hash out ideas.

That's now been moved to daily Zoom calls.

Progress is still being made. There's $25,000 of funding secured by the ICAT at Virginia Tech and a commitment from WBRA Blue Ridge PBS to air Penny P's Backyard. Right now the focus is on the writing.

"Normally, if we were able to travel, like if things were normal times, I would go to VA at least once a month, but we're making due with what we have to do," said Joe Ciccarone, one of four writers for Penny P's Backyard.

The goal is to finish writing all 13 episodes in season one by the end of 2020.

