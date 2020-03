The Mount Rogers Health District says they have a new confirmed presumptive positive case of the coronavirus.

According to a VDH release, the patient is a Wythe County resident who contracted it during travel out of Virginia. The patient is self-isolating at their home, and there is no concern of community contact. According to the VDH, there is nothing to suggest that this patient spread the virus within Wythe County.

