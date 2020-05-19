Wythe County Community Hospital eases visitor restrictions

Wythe County Community Hospital is moving from a zero-visitor protocol to limited visitor restrictions. That's as the hospital gradually resumes elective and non-urgent cases and services at its facilities.

The decision was made as current projections continue to indicate a lower-than-expected volume of COVID-19 in the region and after a review of state and federal guidance. The updated restrictions, which will now allow most patients to each have one visitor or support person per day, are effective immediately.

Hospitals set to resume elective and non-urgent procedures

“Our hospital’s top priority is safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our patients, providers, employees and community,” said Joseph Wilkins, chief executive officer (CEO) of Wythe County Community Hospital. “We continue to monitor closely the prevalence of the virus in our community as we adapt our operations to safely care for and support our patients, and we feel confident that it is safe to begin allowing limited visitors again at this time.”

As part of the updated visitor restrictions, patients are now each limited to one well visitor per day, including one companion for outpatient appointments and one support person for obstetric patients. All visitors must be 16 years of age or older and will be screened upon entry, and are each required to wear a mask and an armband/sticker while in the facility.

Visitors who not pass the screening at entry will be asked to reschedule their visits until they are symptom-free. Visitors are not allowed for high-risk, isolation, immunocompromised or patients who are under observation or test positive for COVID-19.

Wythe County Community Hospital continues to screen everyone who enters the facility for symptoms consistent with COVID-19, per CDC guidelines.

