Wythe County Community Hospital prepares for coronavirus

Wythe County Community Hospital added visitor restrictions at its facilities to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Anyone showing any flu-like symptoms will not be permitted to visit the health care system, unless they are looking for treatment.

The hospital is also providing protective masks to patients with respiratory or COVID-19 related symptoms.

They are also encouraging patients with respiratory illnesses to call the hospital, urgent clinic or primary care provider ahead of time to allow the facilities to properly prepare and take the necessary precautions.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

