Wythe County urges people to avoid in-person payments, offers other methods

Wythe County Offices have adjusted operations to limit the potential exposure and spread of the coronavirus.

The county requested people pay utility bills over the phone, by mail or through the overnight deposit box at the County Administration building.

County leaders are also encouraging people to avoid in-person meetings and see if business can be done over the phone, through video call or by email.

The Treasurer’s Office is open, but requests following one of these payment methods instead:



Paying by phone using Visa and MasterCard at 276-223-6070.



Writing a check or a money order payment and dropping it at the payment box found along the sidewalk near the Circuit Court Building on South Sixth Street.



Sending a check or a money order by mail to 225 South 4th Street, Room 104, Wytheville, VA 2482

Wythe County does not have a positive case of COVID-19, and officials hope these precautions will lessen the impact of the virus on the community.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

