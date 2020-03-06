Wytheville Fire and Rescue holds first burn training since combining departments

Wytheville Fire and EMS spent the last few months combining forces. Just 14 months ago, the fire department had 5 paid employees. Now, it has 33 employees, who spent Friday cross training.

"We all become a family," Firefighter and EMT Chelsey Hensley said.

She never saw herself donning heavy turnout-gear.

"Definitely not! I definitely was not a child that wanted to be a firefighter one day," she said.

But she didn't hesitate when given the opportunity. That came earlier this year when she was working as an EMT for Wytheville EMS, and Fire Chief Marc Brade decided to combine her department with the Wytheville Fire Department.

"Any type of additional training is just helping our community," Hensley said.

Hensley along with other new hires and firefighters spent Friday training for a real fire--walking in and responding to a burning structure.

"They do repetition, repetition, repetition, so that when they do get in a live fire or actual fire, they do it so many times it becomes second nature," Marc Brade, Fire and Rescue Chief for the Town of Wytheville, said.

The 33 Fire and EMS members have been cross training for the past month--learning how to tackle both fire and medical situations.

"We all play a part, we're all in this together, we're all doing this for the same reasons and that's to protect the citizens or the community," Brade said.

A community that they're all excited to continue to serve as a part of Wytheville Fire and Rescue. The combined department officially goes live Monday, March 9th, at 7 a.m.