Wytheville Police are looking for a man accused of armed robbery, malicious wounding, assault and battery, and obstructing a 911 call.

Police say charges were obtained June 16 for Thorin Allen David Moulder for an incident June 9 at the OYO Hotel on East Main Street in Wytheville.

If you know where Moulder is, you're asked to call 911.

All other information should be directed to Detective Kelly White at 276-223-3300.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.