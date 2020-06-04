Wytheville community mourns loss of Vice Mayor

The Wytheville community is remembering its vice mayor. Jackie King recently passed after a two-and-a-half year battle with ovarian cancer.

“Everybody can tell you personal stories about Jackie,” said Zach Cooley.

Cooley recently published an editorial about King’s life and legacy.

“She wanted to understand, she cared enough to understand and she cared enough to listen to me to have me articulate what that meant,” Cooley said.

Getting around hasn’t always been easy for him, but the work that King did to help make sidewalks more accessible was life-changing.

“Nobody ever loved this community more than Jackie did,” said Trent Crewe, the former mayor of Wytheville. “Several times she’d tell me, 'remember, you’ve got two ears and only one mouth. You need to listen twice as much as you talk.'”

King was involved in every aspect of the town, from signs in the streets, to the Wytheville Recreation Center and Meeting Center, a place she cared deeply about bringing to life.

“That project literally would not have happened if it wasn’t for Jackie sticking to it, her detailed approach to things and putting the different components of it together so that it works,” Crewe said.

Whether it was her role as the first female president of the Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce, or her 26 years as vice mayor, her heart beat for this community.

“She was a local person and was wanting to be involved making the community a better place,” said G.W. Carlton of the chamber.

“If she had a vision for something to happen, it was going to happen and she continued to work on it tirelessly,” said Town Manager Wayne Sutherland.

King and Sutherland had plans to both retire from the council at the end of this month.

“She did not want me to retire until she retired, so I fulfilled that obligation,” Sutherland said.

But her life and legacy in the town will not be forgotten.

“It’s still very difficult to even think that she’s not here because her presence is not only a part of me, but part of everything in this community,” Cooley said.

King passed away on April 30. It was the second time she had ovarian cancer.

“Even when she wasn’t able to physically come [to meetings], she would participate by phone or by email and keep us on our toes," Crewe said. "She may not be physically sitting with us at the table, but she was keeping up with everything that was done.”

