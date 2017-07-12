Wytheville police investigate bank robbery

The Wytheville Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that happened last week.

Officers were called to Woodforest National Bank inside Walmart just before 6:15 Friday afternoon.

Investigators say a man walked into the bank branch, approached a teller, and presented a note demanding money.

After receiving money the man walked out of the bank and the store, according to police.

Approximately one hour before the robbery in Wytheville, a Carter Bank and Trust Bank in Galax was also robbed. Wytheville police say the robberies had “similar characteristics.” The Wytheville Police Department is working with the Galax Police Department and the FBI to determine whether the robberies may have been carried out by the same person.