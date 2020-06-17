55,775 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, VDH reports

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 55,775 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Wednesday morning.

That's up from 55,331 cases reported Tuesday, a 444-case increase. 2,457 of the cases are reported as "probable."

There are 1,583 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,570 reported Tuesday, and 5,692 people have been hospitalized. 491,884 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 7.3 percent positive rate over the last week.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

