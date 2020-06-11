52,647 COVID-19 cases in VA as of Thursday; governor to speak at 2

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 52,647 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Thursday morning.

2,372 of the cases are reported as "probable."

The total number is up from 52,177 cases reported Wednesday, a 470-case increase.

VDH reported Tuesday a 13,000-test backlog, information from which will be slowly added to current data, resulting in an influx of results.

According to VDH, a Richmond-area laboratory had been providing test results via fax, which had to be entered manually by VDH staff. VDH staff had prioritized positive test results, which means the remaining backlog largely includes negative tests. The lab is now submitting test results electronically.

There are 1,520 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,514 Wednesday, and 5,360 people have been hospitalized. 405,025 tests have been conducted, with an 8.9 percent positivity rate over the last week.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

Tuesday, Governor Northam announced his plans for reopening K-12 institutions in the fall.

Governor says school will be back in session this fall with guidelines

REOPENING VIRGINIA: Phase Two underway

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Northam will hold another briefing Thursday afternoon to update the commonwealth on the outbreak.

WDBJ7 will air the 2 p.m. news conference, with a live stream here, and share it from the governor's Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.