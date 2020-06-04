47,856 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday; governor to speak at 11 a.m.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 47,856 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Thursday morning.

2,236 of the cases are reported as "probable."

The total number is up from 46,905 cases reported Wednesday, a 951-case increase.

There are 1,445 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,428 Wednesday, and 4,957 people have been hospitalized. 394,066 tests have been conducted.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

Governor Northam will hold another briefing Thursday to update the commonwealth on the outbreak. The briefing will be held at 11 a.m. instead of the usual 2 p.m.

WDBJ7 will air the news conference, with a live stream here, and share it from the governor's Facebook page.

