46,905 cases of COVID-19 in VA as of Wednesday

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 46,905 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Wednesday morning.

2,190 of the cases are reported as "probable."

The total number is up from 46,239 cases reported Tuesday, a 666-case increase.

There are 1,428 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,407 Tuesday, and 4,884 people have been hospitalized. 381,539 tests have been conducted.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

