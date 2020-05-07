21,570 total COVID-19 cases, 769 deaths in VA as of Thursday

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 21,570 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Thursday. That's up from 20,256 reported Tuesday morning. The number of cases was not reported Wednesday due to technical difficulties.

The number marks a 1,314-case increase from Tuesday to Thursday, a two-day jump.

There are 769 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth as of Thursday, up from 713 Tuesday, and 2,955 people have been hospitalized. 136,558 people have been tested. VDH has not been reporting numbers of people who have recovered, saying that information is not gathered by individual health agencies across the state.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

