39,342 cases of COVID-19 reported in VA; governor will speak at 2 p.m.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 39,342 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Tuesday morning. That's up from 37,727 reported Monday.

VDH is reporting 1,902 of the cases as "probable."

There are 1,236 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, up from 1,208 Monday, and 4,325 people have been hospitalized. 265,279 tests have been done. VDH has not been reporting numbers of people who have recovered, saying that information is not gathered by individual health agencies across the state.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

Governor Northam will hold a briefing Tuesday afternoon to update the commonwealth on the outbreak. He has changed the schedule of his updates from every Monday-Wednesday-Friday to Tuesdays and Thursdays.

WDBJ7 will air the 2 p.m. news conference, with a live stream here, and share it from the governor's Facebook page.

