YMCA of Central Virginia making efforts to prevent coronavirus spread

"Just trying to do the things I always do really," said Brad Muncher.

With the coronavirus pandemic still being a fluid situation, YMCA member Brad Muncher is swimming through all the noise.

For him, it's about doing the basics.

"Good hygiene, washing your hands, keeping a little bit of personal distance," said Muncher.

With COVID-19 spreading across the country and the state, YMCA of Central Virginia CEO Jay Parker says they're making the effort to keep members safe.

"We have hired and have regular cleaning done by a local company so we really invest in making sure our facilities are kept clean at all times but we've stepped it up a little bit in response to the COVID-19 virus going around," said Parker.

Some of those efforts they're doing involve self-cleaning skins on door handles and extra sanitizing stations around the facilities.

Even with these extra measures put in place, Muncher says his take now is no different than before the pandemic began.

"I've never had any problems. I've been in the pools, the hot tubs, the gym. Wherever I go, it's always clean. The showers - they do a great job down here," said Muncher.

And for Parker, it's all about educating the members so that they know what steps they need to take.

"We don't try to out-step our boundaries but we're trying to educate. We're doing frequent emails. We're getting together staff so that we can learn as much as we can so we can stay on the forefront of what's happening and so we can pass that information along," said Parker.

In the meantime, Muncher's message is clear -

"I'm just gonna just try to be smart, be clean, and practice very good oral hygiene. And just try to do the right thing," said Muncher.

