YMCA of Pulaski County sets record straight on childcare rates

The coronavirus outbreak has left many parents with only a few options for childcare. The YMCA of Pulaski County wants to set the record straight after they said misinformation got out on social media about them increasing their rates.

On Monday, the Y sent a letter home to all families reminding them of policies and procedures that go into place when daycare needs to be extended to full time. They said only one or two families have expressed concern about prices going up, but they said that’s not the case.

“When we sent out a letter that said ‘oh it’ll be that 105 per week for everyone’ a couple of parents were like ‘woah, what’s happened to my $60 a week’ not realizing we’re going to full time this week,” said executive director Allison Hunter.

When kids are enrolled for childcare at the center, parents have two choices. Before and after school for $60 a week or all day for $105 a week. Hunter said it’s the same procedure as snow days. The parent handbook details that before and after school kids automatically get tacked on nine dollars each day their kids are in for a full day.

“For those parents that are already enrolled in our center in the before and after school program they can then know safely and securely that they can have that full time tuition rate that we give to the rest of the center,” Hunter said.

Whitney Horton is a full time mom who enrolled her son in April of 2019 in the program. She is grateful the center was able to stay open because there aren’t many options left for her family.

“I think it’s great that they’re taking temperatures and doing necessary precautions, keeping an eye on everything so we can keep it running so we don’t have to miss work,” Horton said. “The paperwork that we got today said that the rate won’t change and if they do have to close because of any changes I guess the governor would call that they would not charge for days that they were closed.”

Hunter said it was a tough decision to close the rest of the facility, but because of the few options available in the county for childcare, they wanted to help serve those in need.

“These are very uncertain times for everyone. Don’t jump to conclusions when you see things on Facebook that say price gouging without really knowing the whole story,” Hunter said. “It’s damaging to businesses and organizations that are really out there trying to be out there for the community.”

The facility is screening everyone that enters the building including when WDBJ7 visited to do the story. Staff takes your temperature when you enter the lobby and/or facility and before you leave. If you have a fever or show any symptoms of being sick, you aren’t allowed in.

Hunter said at least one kid had a fever today and that child could not stay for the day.

Staff will work to keep childcare open as long as they are allowed to and it will be determined on a day by day basis.

