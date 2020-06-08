YMCA, other Roanoke gyms open to the public Monday

While Phase 2 officially began Friday, several gyms in our area decided to wait a few extra days to reopen.

That includes the YMCA. The Kirk, Salem and Botetourt locations all welcomed members back Monday morning.

With only thirty percent capacity, group exercise classes are now smaller, and all equipment is spread out 10 feet apart.

Members have individual bottles with disinfectant to wipe down machines that they use.

According to the CEO, Mark Johnson, things are going well, and they've even seen an increase in new members.

"Probably one of the funnest surprises today by I think 10 o'clock, we had taken 21 new memberships in the association, and you think you're just trying to get members to come back and feel safe, but there are a lot of folks who have taken this time to think about the positive changes they want to make in their life," said Mark Johnson, President and CEO of YMCA of Virginia's Blue Ridge.

Crunch Fitness Roanoke also reopened Monday and Planet Fitness plans to reopen Tuesday.

