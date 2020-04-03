YMCA sees hundreds of members choosing to give back

With an uncertain re-open date, the YMCA of Virginia's Blue Ridge isn't currently charging members.

But many members are electing to "pay their monthly dues" anyways.

The money goes to the annual giving campaign, which helps create scholarships for kids in need.

Mark Johnson, the President and CEO of YMCA of Virginia's Blue Ridge says around 500 members are electing to do this.

"We don't necessarily expect that it's going to go from a red light to a green light, in mid June right, when we were approaching closing it was kind of a yellow light, we had to function differently and look at social distancing and things. And so we're in conversations now, about what we can do in our buildings during this time, to be prepared to be open in a different way," said Johnson.

The Kirk Family YMCA is currently running an emergency daycare for kids of essential workers and Johnson says that will continue as long as possible.

