YMCAs start offering outdoor group fitness classes

YMCAs across Southwest Virginia are welcoming members back for group classes, but they look a little different than before.

Monday morning the Kirk Family YMCA in Roanoke, hosted a Zumba class outside.

The music played through car speakers while participants stayed safely spaced apart.

The class instructor said working out in a group helps make exercising more fun and motivating.

"Exercising at home alone has not been the easiest thing for me, so this is great to have the energy coming back here and seeing all the members and friends and just having a good time together and being social," Zumba Instructor Leah Wiley said.

These outdoor fitness classes will be capped at 9 people and members will only be able to sign up for a class by calling three hours ahead of time.

Copyright 2020 WBDJ7. All rights reserved.