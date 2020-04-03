Yokohama temporarily halts production at Salem plant

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Yokohama Corporation of North America (YCNA) announced Friday it would temporarily suspend production at its Salem plant.

The closure at Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Virginia will go into effect Sunday, April 5 and is expected to last for two weeks.

The company says it has already taken preventative measures in its facilities to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and all facilities will undergo sterilization and decontamination measures during the shutdown.

Yokohama says it doesn’t expect any disruptions in its ability to serve customers.

