Yokohama tire plant set to reopen in Salem

Yokohama Corporation of North America (YCNA) announced its tire plant in Salem is set to reopen June 1.

Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Virginia (YTMV) was closed temporarily in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As the factory reopens, YTMV has implemented new safety procedures based on guidelines from the CDC and local officials, in an effort to protect the health of all employees. Several preventative measures are also in effect at all Yokohama facilities.

