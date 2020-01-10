You can fix up your home this weekend at the 11th Annual Home and Garden show

You can come find ways to improve your home this weekend at the 11th Annual Home and Garden Show.

At the Berglund Center, there will be builders, remodelers, contractors, landscape displays, kitchenware and more! Companies from around the area are coming to the show to meet with you about their products.

Joanie Sprague from TV's Trading Spaces will be making an appearance on Saturday, along with a popular local gardener.

"We put the public with your local contractors. You know, a lot of people have a tough time finding people to do the right work, and that's what we're all about, is getting the right work done with the right people," Bonnie Myers, Southeast Regional Manager for Show Technology, said. Show Technology is the producer of Roanoke's Home and Garden Show.

The show started Friday, January 10th. It also runs on Saturday, January 11th, from 10 a.m. to 6 pm. and on Sunday, January 12th, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $8 for adults 17 and older, and there is free admission for those aged 16 and under.