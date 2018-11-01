You can get free Doritos Locos tacos today at Taco Bell

You can get free tacos today, and it’s all thanks to a Boston Red Sox player.

Mookie Betts of the Boston Red Sox took off for second and stole a base Oct. 23 in the first game of the World Series. Taco Bell decided to offer free tacos for everyone in the United States if a player stole a base in the World Series.

You can get a free Doritos Loco taco from 2 to 6 p.m. You can visit any Taco Bell to get your free taco, but make sure to get a voucher online first.