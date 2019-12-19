'You just have to see them;' Longstanding Buchanan Christmas tradition comes from '85 flood

Just over a thousand people call the town of Buchanan home. It's small, but it has character. And it has a Christmas tradition that's about love.

Love that came out of tragedy.

"There were a large collection of gallon water jugs that were left over from water donated by people throughout the region, the state, to the town, following the devastating flood of 1985," said Harry Gleason, the town planner.

Known as the "Election day floods," the James River rose to over 30 feet in November '85.

Flooding throughout Virginia and West Virginia produced 1.4 billion dollars in property damage.

It also led to a lot of donated items for Buchanan.

Elizabeth Provost and her husband served on the rescue squad.

"We were there firsthand to see all of the generosity of the businesses and the people of Botetourt County; everybody pulled together," said Provost.

Instead of just recycling the empty jugs once the water was gone, they were recycled in a new way. They became luminaries. Jean Baber came up with the idea and to celebrate her, the town also decorated her driveway with the luminaries.

"To show that respect for what had been done for the community," said Gleason.

According to Provost, students at Buchanan Elementary originally helped turn the jugs into the luminaries and learned concepts such as measuring through the process.

When they're not in use they're stored in the back of a shed. They make an appearance once a year, on Christmas Eve.

Dozens of volunteers spend a few hours placing between 600 and 1,000 jugs along Main Street.

A simple yet beautiful Christmas decoration and symbol for what the town has been through.

"You have to experience it to really understand it," said Gleason.

