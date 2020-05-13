‘You saved my life’: Woman rushes to choking neighbor’s rescue

Neighbors can come in handy, whether it’s for a cup of sugar or a life-saving rescue, as one Florida man discovered.

Video shows Karen Aranda saving neighbor Billy Bass, who was choking on her doorstep in Florida. (Source: WESH/Hearst/Karen Aranda/CNN)

Billy Bass said he was enjoying dinner last week when a piece of steak got jammed in his throat.

"It was in a Crock-Pot all day, so it was tender," he said.

Bass said he shot out of his front door looking for help when he started choking.

"I was going to die because I had no breath, I couldn't speak,” he said.

Bass ran across the street to neighbors he said are like family.

Karen Aranda said she knew her neighbor of 13 years was in trouble when she opened the door.

"He's always laughing, but when I saw that look in his eyes, I knew something was wrong," she said.

The dramatic scene that followed played out on Aranda’s surveillance camera.

The video shows Bass signaling he’s choking, Aranda spinning him around, then squeezing so hard that the piece of steak shoots out of his mouth.

"She was like Wonder Woman," Bass said.

“Even she was shaken up, I was shaken up, and we just hugged each other and embraced, and I said, ‘You saved my life.’”

Copyright 2020 WESH via CNN. All rights reserved.