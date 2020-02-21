Young creators unite Saturday at the Roanoke Maker Faire

Bring out your curiosity streams to join the young talented scientists, crafters, and artists who will be setting up at the Science Museum of Western Virginia!

Photo: event Facebook page

The Roanoke Maker Faire brings families together to enjoy the work of participants from grades K-12 for the third year in a row.

According to the event's Facebook page, the show runs from 12-4 p.m. at the Science Museum of Western Virginia (1 Market Sq. SE) on Saturday, February 22.

Tickets are free. To register, click here.

