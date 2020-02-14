Your Valentine's Day forecast is looking sunny & cold

COLDER VALENTINE'S DAY

Valentine's Day Friday will be much colder and blustery. Highs in the 30s and 40s are expected despite sunny skies. The strongest wind will be this morning.

BITTERLY COLD AIR FRIDAY NIGHT

The coldest air in weeks will be over the area early Saturday morning as lows slip to the teens and 20s.

SLOWLY WARMING SUNDAY (AND NEXT WEEK)

The pattern turns more zonal next week, meaning patterns move directly west to east. This means we gradually warm back up Monday and Tuesday followed by another round of cooler air by the middle of next week.

MONDAY

We'll notice more clouds building into the region ahead of our next cold front. Highs on Monday climb into the mid 50s.

TUESDAY

More clouds move in as a cold front pushes through the region. The front will trigger a few rain showers. Our high on Tuesday warms to near 60 ahead of the front and we drop into the low 50s by Wednesday.

