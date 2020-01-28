Youth Remembrance Trail set to be complete in 2020

Blue marks currently guide the way for anyone looking to take a walk on the Youth Remembrance Trail.

"It's for everyone to be able to come out and remember their loved ones and be able to mourn together," said Maggie Mace, project creator.

Maggie Mace began this project after losing a close friend of hers in 2015.

"And since then I've had so many other friends and so many other community members feel the loss of a teenager or a youth at a young age and not know where to heal, not know where to go," said Mace.

Lynchburg City Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss matching funds to help bring more life to this trail.

With a little over $3000 to match, the money would help get more benches to stand on concrete slabs that are currently empty on the trail.

For Jason Burger, that match would mean a lot.

"Back in 1997, I lost my brother Jeff. And I just thought it was a neat thing for this young high school student to step up amidst some tragedies she and her friends had gone through," said Burger, Lynchburg Parks and Recreation Maintenance Supervisor.

Burger also believes that this won't just touch him - but many others.

"I think so many people are affected by this, by the loss of a young person in their life," said Burger.

Mace plans to have the project complete with more benches and signs by the end of the year, and wants everyone to know the legacy she plans to leave with it.

"I think the biggest part of this trail and its uniqueness and it's, really, destiny, is to be able to be here for generations to come," said Mace.

You can donate to the project's GoFundMe page here.

