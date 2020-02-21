Youth cheerleading squad in Blacksburg is heading to Disney World for a cheer competition

A youth cheerleading squad in Blacksburg is getting ready to compete in the championship. The trip will take them to the Most Magical Place on Earth.

A team of 7 to 12-year-old cheerleaders have been together since July.

"We like how everyone gets along and we can do all this stuff together," 11-year-old Cheerleader Tatiana Villegas-Brown, said.

Villegas-Brown and her younger sister are on the Bruins Youth Cheerleading squad; the program is affiliated with Blacksburg Parks and Recreation.

"They work very well-together, they mesh as a team wonderfully," Jessica Gillispie, Head Coach for Blacksburg Youth Cheerleading, said.

She says the girls' work ethic helped them win first place at the Champion Cheer Classic Event last week in Winston-Salem.

"We do work extremely hard, they come in with an attitude that they want this, it makes a big difference," Gillispie said.

The big win has landed the squad a spot at the Quest Recreational Championship in Disney World.

"I'm really excited to go to Disney World, and I hope we place good in the competition, and I know the other teams are going to try really hard and we are to," Villegas-Brown said.

The squad leaves for Orlando March 12 for the weekend-long competition.

"I'm very anxious to see where we place in the competition. I feel like these girls have grown in just the couple of months that we've been together, and I think that they really could go on and continue this competition squad," Gillispie said.

The girls will have time to enjoy the magic of Disney World between performances.

