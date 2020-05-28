Zagster bikes leaving Roanoke amid COVID-19 pandemic

Bikeshare service Zagster announced it would end its service in Roanoke due to financial strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bikeshare service has been suspended since March 26 due to health concerns. The company says it will begin removing bikes and stations immediately, with all equipment being removed by June 12.

“The effects of COVID-19 on our communities has been tragic,” the statement read. “Sadly, the pandemic has also impacted Zagster’s business, and it is with heavy hearts that we must inform you that Zagster will no longer be providing bike share services in your community. This was a difficult decision but a necessary one, for which we are truly sorry.”



“With the deleterious economic impact of COVID-19 both locally and nationally, we are saddened but not surprised at the news that Zagster’s business has also suffered and will result in the end, for the time being, of bikeshare in Roanoke. However, we know that bikeshare has been a success in the Roanoke Valley, and we also know that the micromobility market will adapt to the post-pandemic economic situation. We’re confident that new mobility solutions will arrive that will allow us to revisit bikeshare – or perhaps something more exciting! – in the next few years,” said RIDE Solutions Director Jeremy Holmes.

Zagster bikeshare came to Roanoke in May of 2017, with most of its funding coming from private sponsorships. The system launched with 50 bikes and 10 stations, but quickly expanded to almost double that number, adding stations in Salem and Vinton.



“With the help of our sponsors and community partners,” says Holmes, “we funded and launched a bikeshare program in record time, in a market that only a few years previous seemed an unlikely candidate for a successful program, and created a valued transportation and recreation service for our citizens. That is a testament to the strength and creativity of Roanoke’s business and civic community, and I know that we will be able to tap into that again sooner rather than later for new and better amenities.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

