Zagster to pause Danville bike share program

Danville residents will no longer be able to check out Zagster bikes, according to the bike share provider.

According to a notice from the company, this takes effect immediately.

“Like many small businesses around the country, Zagster is being impacted by the public health crisis caused by the COVID19 outbreak,” the notification stated. “ In response, Zagster has made the difficult decision to pause all bike sharing programs, [effective March 27.] We are taking this action to protect our employees, riders and partner communities by doing our part to contain the spread of COVID19. We are also removing our apps from the App Store to prevent new riders from signing up during this time.”

Danville currently has five Zagster bike stations throughout the River District and along the Riverwalk Trail.

Danville Parks and Recreation will notify the public when the service is back up and running.

