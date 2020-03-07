eBay bans sales of sanitizers and face masks due to price gouging

Global auction powerhouse, eBay, has announced they are not allowing any more US sales of certain face masks and sanitizing products in order to combat skyrocketing prices around the coronavirus scare.

According to CNN and eBay, the ban applies to N-95 and N-100 masks, disinfectant wipes, and hand sanitizers.

According to CNN, health officials have said face masks are ineffective for protecting most Americans against the coronavirus and it is important the supply be left for healthcare professionals.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.