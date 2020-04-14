Prisoner becomes first VA inmate to die after battling COVID-19

A prisoner at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland died Tuesday morning at the VCU Medical Center after fighting the coronavirus.

According to a statement from the Virginia Department of Corrections, this is the first recorded case in the state of a prisoner dying after contracting COVID-19.

The 49-year-old woman was admitted to the VCU Medical Center on April 4. The same day, she tested positive for the coronavirus. The patient had underlying health conditions that included asthma and Hepatitis-C. She remained hospitalized until she died.

The woman had been serving a nine-year sentence for manufacturing methamphetamine, delivery of drugs to prison and larceny. She was expected to be released in mid-2023.

There are currently 44 inmates and 32 staff members with active cases of COVID-19 throughout the VADOC system. Additional resources and updates surrounding state correctional facilities and the coronavirus can be found at https://www.vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.