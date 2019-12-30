UVA falls to Florida, 36-28 in Orange Bowl Monday night

The University of Virginia Cavaliers came up short Monday night, losing 36-28 in the Orange Bowl to the Florida Gators from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

The #24 Virginia Cavaliers went into Monday with a 9-4 overall record on the year against the 10-2 Florida Gators who boasted a #9 ranking.

UVA's Bryce Perkins threw for 323 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. Florida's Lamical Perine ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the contest.

