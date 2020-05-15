WDBJ7 Exclusive: Lexington's "Books & Co." to close physical store, moves to solely online and home delivery

After 21 years in the community, Lexington's "Books & Co." is shutting its physical doors.

Fans of the longtime book and toy staple will have other options, however, as the store will still operate through online sales and home delivery.

Store ownership told WDBJ7's Bruce Young the business model rolled out during the coronavirus crisis that included operating under the social distancing guidelines proved productive enough for the store's future plans.

Books & Co. was located at 29 W Nelson Street.

