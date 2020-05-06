WATCH LIVE: Governor speaks as new Virginia COVID-19 numbers not out yet

The Virginia Department of Health has not yet released new-case coronavirus numbers for Wednesday.

Its website says, "The overnight process to compile all of the investigation and laboratory report data experienced a technical error that has resulted in information being unavailable for reporting. VDH is working to resolve the error, and will update information as soon as possible."

The numbers are usually released between 9 and 10 a.m.

Governor Northam is holding a briefing Wednesday afternoon to update the commonwealth on the outbreak.

He says he still hopes to begin Phase One of easing business restrictions Friday, May 15, as long as new-case numbers continue to hold steady, increased testing is still available around the state and there is enough personal protective equipment for health care workers and hospital beds for patients.

He also thanked the National Guard, which has been helping with healthcare package deliveries and other COVID-19-related tasks over the course of the pandemic.

He thanked Virginia hospitals for helping with staffing and testing at long-term care facilities, many of which have seen outbreaks of COVID-19.

