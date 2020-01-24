Investigators find accelerant connected to arson at former Bedford Middle School

Investigators looking into a fire that severely damaged the former Bedford Middle School say they are confirming the fire was arson with the finding of an accelerant in a room in the building.

The unidentified accelerant was found on the first floor with the help of a K9 from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office; the dog specializes in arson investigations. Investigators also say it appears fire was set in more than one part of the building.

As more parts of the building are stabilized, the dog will be taken there to look for more evidence.

Investigators are looking for at least one person seen on surveillance photos before the fire was reported early Thursday. They say they are looking at more than 100 leads, and have cleared some potential persons of interest, but they have not identified a suspect.

Polce say, "We will follow all leads and we will find this person."

Forensics teams have gathered evidence in hopes of narrowing the search for the specific cause and arsonist.

If you have information that can help with this investigation, please call Bedford Police at 540-587-6011 or Fire Marshal Investigator George at 434-566-7905.

Investigators say most of the damage from the fire is on the second floor, with the roof having collapsed; the first floor is more stable.

