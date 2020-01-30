Two arrested for breaking in to home while family was at funeral visitation

Radfor Police have arrested two people for a breaking and entering that took place while the residents of the home were at a funeral visitation.

The break-in was January 21, 2020 on Robertson Street.

Jerry Conley, Jr., 38, and Cheyenne Epling, 22, both of Narrows, have been charged with "Break and enter in the daytime" and "Larceny of property $500.00 of more with intent to sell".

Both were taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail on no bond.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Cpl. E.B. Martin at 540-731-3624 or crimestoppers@radfordva.gov.

