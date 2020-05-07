Hospitals set fo resume elective and non-urgent procedures

Sovah Health in Martinsville, Wythe County Community Hospital in Wytheville and Twin County Regional Healthcare in Galax are taking steps to resume some elective and non-urgent surgeries and procedures that were rescheduled during the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Northam gave the go-ahead for such procedures to resume last week, saying an anticipated surge in COVID-19 cases that would need extra hospital beds never materialized, and that health care workers have enough personal protective equipment to keep themselves safe.

“Resuming these important services is an essential component of meeting our community’s health needs and advancing our mission of Making Communities Healthier,” said the chief executive officers of the facilities. “As this work gradually gets underway in our hospital again, we remain committed to conserving critical supplies, being vigilant in our fight against COVID-19, and ensuring that our facility is a safe place for all patients, providers and employees.”

The decisions about which procedures can safely move forward will be made after assessing a pre-operative checklist and evaluating potential risks, according to the hospitals, which will initially focus on scheduling patients with more time-sensitive health needs, and those decisions will be made in partnership with the attending

physicians/surgeons/proceduralists.

Patients who are scheduled and approved for procedures must meet specific requirements, including passing COVID-19 screenings. Surgical patients also will be asked to practice “safer at home” behaviors for seven days prior to their procedure to minimize potential exposure; check their temperature twice a day during this 7-day period and report temperatures over 100°F to their provider; and undergo testing for COVID-19.

Patients awaiting information about their postponed procedures can expect to hear from their providers or providers' offices to discuss rescheduling.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.