22,342 cases of COVID-19 recorded in VA as of Friday; governor set to speak

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 22,342 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Friday morning. That's up from 21,570 reported Thursday.

The number marks a 772-case increase from Thursday to Friday.

There are 812 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth as of Friday, up from 769 Thursday, and 3,059 people have been hospitalized. 143,220 people have been tested. VDH has not been reporting numbers of people who have recovered, saying that information is not gathered by individual health agencies across the state.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

Governor Northam will hold another briefing Friday afternoon to update the commonwealth on the outbreak.

WDBJ7 will air the 2 p.m. news conference, with a live stream here, and share it from the governor's Facebook page.

