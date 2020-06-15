54,886 cases of COVID-19 reported in VA; percent of positive tests keeps dropping

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 54,886 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Monday morning.

That's up from 54,506 cases reported Sunday, a 380-case increase. 2,426 of the cases are reported as "probable."

There are 1,552 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,546 reported Sunday, and 5,588 people have been hospitalized. 476,573 tests have been conducted, with a 7.5% positive rate over the last week. That rate is down .1% from Sunday.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

