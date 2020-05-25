37,727 cases of COVID-19 reported in VA; no Monday governor's briefing

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 37,727 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Monday morning. That's up from 36,244 reported Sunday.

VDH is reporting 1,837 of the cases as "probable."

Governor Northam is reducing his briefings from Monday-Wednesday-Friday to each Tuesday and Thursday, so there will be no Monday afternoon briefing.

There are 1,208 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,171 Sunday, and 4,269 people have been hospitalized.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

