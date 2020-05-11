25,070 cases of COVID-19 reported in Virginia; governor will give 2 p.m. update

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 25,070 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Monday morning. That's up from 24,081 cases reported Sunday, a 989-case increase. 1,181 of the cases are reported as "probable."

Governor Northam will hold another briefing Monday afternoon to update the commonwealth on the outbreak.

WDBJ7 will air the 2 p.m. news conference, with a live stream here, and share it from the governor's Facebook page.

There are 850 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 839 Sunday, and 3,300 people have been hospitalized. 149,436 people have been tested.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

Governor still hopes to start reopening Virginia May 15, with restrictions

