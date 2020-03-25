VA reports 391 cases of COVID-19; Roanoke County and Danville see new cases

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 391 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of noon Wednesday.

There are nine recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, and 59 people have been hospitalized. 5,370 people have been tested.

The state map shows the first confirmed case in Roanoke County, plus one in Botetourt, two each in Harrinsonburg and Rockingham, one each in Rockbridge and Amherst, two each in Bedford and Danville, one in Halifax, three in Mecklenberg, and one in Franklin County. One reported in Radford Tuesday has not shown up on the state map.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least Thursday on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day.

Governor Ralph Northam will hold a briefing Wednesday afternoon to update the commonwealth on the coronavirus outbreak.

WDBJ7 will air the 2 p.m. news conference, with a live stream here, and share it from the governor's Facebook page.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.