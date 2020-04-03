VA coronavirus cases top 2,000; governor will speak at 2 p.m.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,012 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Friday morning. That's up from 1,706 reported Thursday.

There are 46 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth as of Friday, up from 41 Thursday, and 312 people have been hospitalized. 19,005 people have been tested. VDH has not been reporting numbers of people who have recovered.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

Monday, Governor Northam issued a "stay-at-home" order for people who didn't have to go out.

Northam will hold another briefing Friday afternoon to update the commonwealth on the outbreak.

WDBJ7 will air the 2 p.m. news conference, with a live stream here, and share it from the governor's Facebook page.

