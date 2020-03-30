1,020 coronavirus cases reported in VA, 25 deaths; Governor to hold 2 p.m. briefing

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,020 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Monday morning. That's up from 890 reported Sunday.

There are 25 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth as of Monday, up from 22 Sunday, and 136 people have been hospitalized. 12,038 people have been tested.

Roanoke City now has six cases, with five each in Franklin and Botetourt counties, four in Lynchburg, three in Amherst County, two in Nelson County and one in Henry County.

The age group with the most cases is the 50s, with 184 cases, followed by 40s, with 176, and 60s, with 175 cases. There are 61 cases in the 80-plus group, and seven with children under ten years old.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

