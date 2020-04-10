121 coronavirus deaths recorded in VA; governor will brief commonwealth

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 4,509 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Friday morning. That's up from 4,042 reported Thursday.

There are 121 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth as of Friday, up from 109 Thursday, and 772 people have been hospitalized. 35,459 people have been tested. VDH has not been reporting numbers of people who have recovered, saying that information is not gathered by individual health agencies across the state.

Henry County confirmed a new case Friday morning, that of a man in his 70s who was hospitalized. His close contacts have been identified and quarantined. That makes at least five confirmed cases in Henry County.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

Last week, Governor Northam issued a "stay-at-home" order for people who didn't have to go out.

Northam will hold another briefing Friday afternoon to update the commonwealth on the outbreak.

WDBJ7 will air the 2 p.m. news conference, with a live stream here, and share it from the governor's Facebook page.

