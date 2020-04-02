41 coronavirus-related deaths confirmed in VA; 1,706 cases overall

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,706 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Thursday morning. That's up from 1,484 reported Wednesday.

There are 41 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth as of Thursday, up from 27 Wednesday, and 246 people have been hospitalized. 17,589 people have been tested. VDH has not been reporting numbers of people who have recovered.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

Monday, Governor Northam issued a "stay-at-home" order for people who didn't have to go out.

